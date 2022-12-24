They say that no one is a prophet in their land and Abraham Mateo (San Fernando, 24 years old) knows it firsthand. Spain and he did not speak the same language, so in his teens he embarked for Latin America to give the definitive push to his musical career. The episodes of harassment were repeated more and more frequently and were the trigger to pursue his dream and cross the pond with his songs. He doesn’t hold a grudge against those who messed with him, or so he says while enjoying a cappuccino. Now he is experiencing one of the sweetest moments thanks to his latest successes: “I am finally taking the reins of my life and my career and I am doing what comes from my heart,” the artist from Cádiz explained to EL PAÍS in an interview conducted in Las Rozas Village (Madrid).

The singer remembers with nostalgia his beginnings and his first times. The spotlights and cameras have been with him since he was seven years old, when he participated in the program what a night de Juan y Medio, in the Andalusian channel Canal Sur. Since then, he has made a living from music, although for him “it has never been a job”. One of his early hits, Miss (2013) —which has accumulated more than 200 million views on all platforms—, was the subject that put him in the eye of fame, but also of critics and fans. bullying. Many turned a simple song into the target at which to aim all the hate. “He was a very innocent kid, with a lot of enthusiasm, but he was also in shock for what was going on. It made me want to show that it was not just a product, that behind it was someone who loved music, ”she defends now.

Despite all the harassment he experienced in 2013, both through social networks and in his day-to-day life, he turned a deaf ear and continued writing his own story. “I am not a spiteful person, quite the opposite. I believe that everything happens for a reason and that was part of my growth ”, affirms the singer who, at only 16 years old, was able to buy the house in which he currently resides in Madrid. He matured suddenly in an almost forced way. The people around him always kept his feet on the ground: “My friends were not people of my class, they have always been my musicians, my dancers, my work team… In the end, they were twice my age. That helped me to be mentally much more mature than a 14 or 15 year old.”

Although at that time he did not enter the game of the hatersin June 2020 he released everything he had been saving for years in a song that gave his sixth album its name: I follow my thing. “It was like closing a stage in my life and turning the page. In the end one has to work in silence and let success make all the noise for you”, she assures. She left for Latin America with suitcases full of illusions, and returned with them full of successes: “When I suffered all the bullying in Spain, for them that did not exist. It was a controversy that went completely unnoticed because they focused on the music.”

He followed his own and recognition ended up coming with one of his latest releases: I want to tell you, together with the singer and childhood friend Ana Mena. The theme accumulates more than 40 million views among all platforms in just six months. “Constancy is the example that when people want to stop you, no matter how hard they try, they will not be able to do it. Over time everything falls into place. Almost 10 years after everything that happened, the man from Cádiz has the privilege of being able to say that he has collaborated with international stars such as Jennifer Lopez, rapper 50 Cent, Belinda and Farruko.

Mateo is a drawer full of surprises for those who kept the image of the 13-year-old boy. Currently, he is a composer and choreographs his own performances and video clips. He is also a producer, something he has been working on since he was a child. It all started when he asked a producer friend of his father’s about his work: “I saw him working and I loved what he did. He would make her head like a bass drum, ask her: ‘How do you open a track? How did you get this sound? How do you download?’ It was he who taught me to produce, ”he recalls. A few years ago he set up his own recording studio in the basement of his house. At 24, he has already worked for artists such as Juan Magán, Lérica —a group that includes his brother Tony Mateo— and Belinda.

Abraham Mateo in Madrid, on November 30, 2022. INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

It has taken him years to figure out which musical style best suited him, but little by little he is leaving the urban side aside to focus on pop, with which he feels more comfortable. “2023 is going to be the best year of my career. I feel sure of myself and I know that I still have a lot to prove. I spend my days in the studio experimenting with new sounds in order to find an identity. The most difficult thing for an artist is to achieve a label that connects with people and that differentiates you from the rest”. Next month he will return to the stage with two concerts in Barcelona (January 15) and Madrid (January 22), although he hopes they will only be the first of a tour throughout Spain. He is still immersed in the process of writing his next album. The latest events in his life, including his recent break with his partner —a relationship that he has maintained with absolute discretion—, and the new songs that have come out of this separation, have delayed the release of the.

In recent months, his name has taken over many conversations on Twitter due to his possible candidacy at the Benidorm Fest to represent Spain in Eurovision, although he admits that it did not cross his mind: “It is a festival that I have always followed and Although I didn’t think about it, I think it could be later. I was very moved to see that people trust me and that they think I am the best candidate after everything I have lived through”.

There is no one to stop him anymore and his latest successes endorse him. “Everything ends up coming. There is nothing that defines it better”, recalls Mateo. Although his beginnings in music were not what an artist his age would have wanted, he does not hesitate to relive it again: “I have that feeling of nostalgia, of wanting to repeat everything again.”