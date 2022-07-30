General Abraham Bachar, founder and CEO of IsraTeam, former chief of staff of the Home Front Command, the Israeli National Civil Defense, and at the helm of the National Agency for Emergency Management, analyzes the war in Ukraine from the point of view of those used to managing crises.

How do you see the situation on the pitch?

“I will not be politically correct. In my opinion, leaving aside the evident humanitarian emergency and the tragedy that the civilian population is experiencing, it appears increasingly clear that NATO and in particular the United States have shown that they do not really want to intervene to save the country “.

What do you mean?

“This attitude is not only reflected in the Biden administration, but it has been a constant attitude also shared by Obama and Trump. Washington is unwilling to intervene and get involved in any conflicts. He no longer wants boots on the ground in ongoing wars ».

But the US put great pressure on Putin before the war broke out.

«The statements of the president of the United States before the invasion did not prevent Vladimir Putin from starting the war. It is the same approach adopted by the United States in the Middle East, for example by pushing the Sunni countries of the region to sign agreements with Israel, with an anti-Iranian function. As far as I understand, Biden, on his last trip, tried to involve other countries, using the threat of a common enemy, Tehran. This was done to allow the United States to build a front against the Islamic Republic, but without sending troops to the area. He does not want direct involvement, as seen with the unplanned withdrawal from Afghanistan. Attention shifts from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region ».

So Washington’s concern is stronger about China than it is about Russia?

«The world has clearly seen that the West is no longer eager to fight, despite all the claims of the NATO countries that in the event of a Russian attack on a member of the Alliance they would intervene. The US does not want to be involved in any conflict and this applies to all other European states, such as Germany, whose dependence on Russian gas is very strong. In this context, the next aggression could be against Taiwan“.

Do you think the US is not doing enough for Ukraine by delivering arms and arms?

“So far, definitely not enough. But like I said, people in the United States don’t want to get involved, the president understands that. If you ask me how this war will end, I tell you that it will end with the Russian occupation of a part of Ukraine. Because of the inertia of both NATO and Europe ».

Only the Donbass or also the South?

«If the attitude of Moscow that we have seen in recent months can tell us anything, I think they will try to go further west and not focus only on the eastern regions. I believe Putin knows that NATO will not intervene too much, and this conviction is reinforced by the confidence that his generals have in their ability to conquer, over time, the whole of Ukraine, or at least the whole of the East.

If the US and Europe decide to intervene in Ukraine, it could trigger a new global conflict. What more could NATO do?

“First of all, he should have thought about it earlier, when Russia was already showing expansionist attitudes. The United States has always felt like an untouchable guardian of the world order but has not shown the right concern. Having this self-proclaimed role also means that you have to pay a price and send your soldiers where needed. It is the same attitude they used in the war against Isis, sending military aircraft and trainers but almost nothing else. If you are a superpower you must act as such ».

Did Putin attack Ukraine led by this American attitude?

“This is my idea. The Russians will not stop, we will see that in the coming months the Western countries will do even less because they deal with something else; rising energy prices, inflation, with the prospect of a harsh winter and no real alternative in sight ».

It is a tumultuous time for the world as we have seen. How will you address it at the Cannes International Resilience Forum in October?

«We are looking for international support for this event. The Forum is a time to talk and discuss the risks our world is facing, from pandemics to natural disasters and cyberterrorism. We are trying to make most of the nations of the world ready to face any crisis that arises, providing them with the technological, political and economic tools to do so ».