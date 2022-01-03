Tammy Abraham, Roma forward, was involved in a minor accident at the height of the Euroma2 shopping center. Protagonist of the accident was the Porsche Cayenne on which he was at the wheel, which crashed into a small car belonging to a lady: according to the first reconstructions the clash was not serious, and despite the almost absence of damage to the two cars, the player and the lady confronted each other outside their respective cars to clarify the dynamics of the incident, which at the moment is still to be ascertained.

Abraham therefore came out unscathed from the accident, but it is not the first time who gets involved in unhappy facts behind the wheel of his own car. Just a few months earlier, April 2021 to be exact, the Giallorossi striker who at the time was in force at the Londoners of Chelsea was caught driving his car at high speed in England: an episode much more serious than what saw him involved this morning in Rome, which cost him a deduction of 6 points on his license as well as a fine for high-speed driving of 826 pounds. Years ago, however, to be precise in 2017, when he was on loan at Bristol City he was involved in a car accident: at the time, the situation was serious, given that the forward was driving. without a license or insurance and for this he was summoned to court.

Image: Facebook “Tammy Abraham”