Thermoelectric plants will present a proposal to the new government; want to use green hydrogen and carbon storage

THE Abraget (Brazilian Association of Thermoelectric Generators) will propose to the new government a “safe decarbonization plan” for thermoelectric plants, he told the Power360 the president of the association Xisto Vieira Filho. The target horizon for zero net carbon emissions is 10 years.

🇧🇷The work was ready two weeks ago and we are exactly waiting for the arrival of the new government to make the presentation”said Vieira.

The plan proposes the use of green hydrogen for thermoelectric generation and carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technologies to offset emissions from coal and fuel oil plants.

🇧🇷Let’s do it the same way it’s being done in the United States, China and Europe: little by little. Let’s start with 10% hydrogen, soon 15%, we’ll adapt the equipment“, said.

Although there is no consensus, the color system is used in the market to indicate the origin of hydrogen. The fuel can be obtained by several routes, whether from natural gas, mineral coal or biofuels, such as biomethane.

When it is obtained by a process called water electrolysis, using renewable electrical energy, it is called green. Energy is used to carry out the separation of hydrogen atoms from water – from H2O to H2. The burning of hydrogen generates water as waste.

🇧🇷As with all new technology, intensive use is lacking in order to reduce costs. The main cost reduction factor today is the reduction in the price of electrolysers”, he stated. These devices transform water into hydrogen.

CCUS technologies, on the other hand, are where the most polluting thermal plants tend to go, according to Vieira. The process consists of capturing carbon dioxide and storing the gas in geological formations, reducing emissions.