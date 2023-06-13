Judge from Campo Grande (MS) determines withdrawal of Willer Souza de Almeida after lawyer offers water to the witness

A abracrim (Brazilian Association of Criminal Lawyers) sent a disciplinary complaint to the CNJ (National Council of Justice) against the judge of the 1st Jury Court of Campo Grande (MS) Carlos Alberto Garcete, who ordered the withdrawal of the black lawyer Willer Souza Alvez de Almeida for offering a glass of water to one of the witnesses during a court hearing.

“Take away the water, because I did not authorize the water for them. That’s when I authorize. You are not here to serve people water. You are here as a lawyer. The glass cup is not authorized. Your role is not to serve water here”, said Carlos Alberto Garcete at the time. The episode took place on May 19 (watch more below).

“I do whatever service I want”, replied Willer Souza Alvez de Almeida. According to the lawyer, the woman who testified at the time of the hearing was in a “weak moment” It is “almost crying”and therefore he would have offered her a glass of water.

Then, the lawyer Pablo Gusmão was also expelled by the magistrate after defending his co-worker and partner. “This is to learn the order. You come here to challenge me? This is to learn that there is a judge here. Who decides things here is the judge “declared Garcete.

According to the Brazilian Association of Criminal Lawyers, the attitude of the judge of the 1st Court of the Jury Court of Campo Grande was “disrespectful, humiliating and prejudiced”.

A CNN Brazil, Willer Souza Alvez de Almeida stated that the episode would represent the veiled racism that exists in the country. “Why was only the black lawyer with the braid removed with police force while the other was not? Why are black lawyers so disrespected?”He asked.

“In Brazil, we have a deplorable cultural issue of thinking that black people are less. So, I wouldn’t say explicit, but the question remains: why is the black lawyer removed with police force? Because we have the habit of thinking that blacks are dangerous or something like that. I am just a lawyer doing my job and demanding respect in my profession.”he said.

AMAMSUL DEFENDS

In note, the Amamsul (Association of Magistrates of Mato Grosso do Sul) expressed “unrestricted support” to the judge of the 1st Court of the Jury Court of Campo Grande. According to the organisation, Garcete adhered to the “exact limits established by law to ensure the order of the hearing, disturbed by the lawyer’s posture”.

“It is the duty of each and every judge, when presiding over the hearing, to maintain the regularity of the work, discipline and decorum during the course of the process, avoiding the practice of acts capable of jeopardizing the regular processing of the case”, he stated. Here’s the full of the release (670 KB).

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 looked for the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul this Monday (June 12, 2023) by email at 11:31 pm to ask about the episode and the accusations of racism made by the black lawyer.