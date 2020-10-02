new Delhi: The campaign of ABP News is continuing to bring justice to the gangrape victim in Hathras. The administration of ABP News only requests that the victim be allowed to talk to the family and the administration is not ready to cover up the truth. You too should stay on ABP News to watch every aspect of the Hathras case.

Let me tell you that the UP Police misbehaved with the team of ABP News which went to know the family’s favor this afternoon. The police first stopped the ABP News team from going to the village, then tried to remove the camera wire. Later, the police took the ABP News reporter forcibly into the vehicle. The police misbehavior did not stop here and a police officer even called the reporter a thief.