New Delhi The case of alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is catching on. After the formation of SIT in this case, five police personnel including SP of the district have been suspended. At the same time, in this case, the victim’s family has accused the DM of the district for threatening them.

Accusing DM Praveen Kumar in the Hathras case, the victim’s family said that the DM told them what they would have done if the daughter had died of corona. With this, the family says that the DM told them that if your daughter’s death was from Corona, then compensation would not be received.

With this, the victim’s family said that the police should tell who they burned. The family has accused DM Praveen Kumar of threatening her. The family has also accused the UP police of assault. He also said that he would not let anyone talk. Did not let it out.

At the same time, the family disclosed that yesterday no SIT team came to the house. Only the police came to the house. Nobody let us get out of the house. The administration had prevented ABP News from meeting the family in the name of SIT.

Explain that so far a total of four accused have been arrested in the case. At the same time, the UP government has suspended five policemen including the SP of the district, showing strictness. SP Vikrant Veer Singh, jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Along with this, Vineet Jaiswal, SP of Shamli has been made SP of Hathras.

