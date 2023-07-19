Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

7/19/2023 – 3:23 pm

Brazilian egg exports (considering in natura and industrialized products) grew 150% in the first half, compared to the same period of 2022, increasing from 6,600 t to 16,600 t between the two periods, informs the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA). Foreign exchange revenue totaled US$ 41.2 million, a result 222.4% higher than that recorded in the first six months of 2022, with US$ 12.8 million.

According to a statement from ABPA, considering only the month of June, 4,600 tons of eggs were exported from Brazil, a volume 901.1% higher than that registered in 2022, with 469 tons. In revenue, the high is 608.6% in the period, with US$ 11.6 million in the sixth month of this year, against US$ 1.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

ABPA president Ricardo Santin said in the note that “in 2023 we recorded the best half of the last ten years, with the expectation of reaching a new level in egg exports from Brazil in 2023 thanks to the average recorded in the last three months, above 4 thousand tons per month. Volumes shipped between April and June established the best quarter ever recorded by the sector. Although it has no impact on the internal supply of eggs, since it represents less than 1% of production, international sales have consolidated themselves as an important source of revenue for companies in the sector in the face of the challenges generated by production costs over recent times”.

Among the main destinations for exports, Japan appears as the main importer, with 6.9 thousand tons imported between January and June of this year, a result 1.304% higher than that registered in the same period of 2022. Then comes Taiwan, with 5.4 thousand tons (in the previous year, there was no shipment of products to the Asian destination).

ABPA’s director of Markets, Luis Rua, added that “Japan’s recent suspension of poultry products from Santa Catarina should not impact egg sales in Brazil. In the entire first semester, less than 0.2 tons of product from Santa Catarina were shipped to the Asian destination”.























