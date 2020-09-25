Bihar Elections ABP Opinion Poll: With the announcement of the Election Commission, the bugle of Bihar assembly elections is over. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have their own claims of victory. How much power do these claims have and what is the mood of the people of Bihar? Its pulse has been tried by ABP News and C-Voter.

ABP Opinion Poll In the JDU-BJP-LJP and Ham’s NDA, the NDA seems to be winning. At the same time, the UPA of Congress and VIP led by RJD is lagging behind. NDA can get 141 to 161 seats in the assembly elections. UPA can get 64 to 84 seats. Other parties can go for 13 to 23 seats.

NDA is contesting under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Whereas UPA has a stunning Yadav face. Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister for the last 15 years.

When will elections be held in Bihar?

There are 243 assembly seats in Bihar. Polling will be held in 71 assembly constituencies in the first phase on October 28, while in the second phase on November 3, polling will be held in 94 seats. On November 7, the third phase of voting will be held in 78 assembly seats. Votes will be counted on 10 November.

Which coalition can get how many seats?

Area NDA (Seat) UPA (seat) Other (seat) East Bihar (27) 14 to 18 7 to 11 1 to 3 Magadh-Bhojpur (69) 39 to 43 20 to 24 5 to 7 Mithilanchal (50) 27 to 31 16 to 20 2 to 4 North Bihar (73) 47 to 51 17 to 21 4 to 6 Seemanchal (24 seats) 14 to 18 4 to 8 1 to 3 Total (243) 141 to 161 64 to 84 13 to 23

1. East Bihar (27 seats)

This time the NDA can get 46.2 percent votes. At the same time, UPA can get 31.2 percent votes in East Bihar. Others are expected to get 22.6 percent votes.

Speaking of the 2015 Legislative Assembly in East Bihar, the NDA had to be satisfied on 3 seats. On the other hand, UPA had won 24 seats last time.

2. Seemanchal (24 seats)

Estimation of vote percentage in 2020 in Seemanchal

NDA-50 percent

UPA-25 percent

Other- 25 percent

How many seats in Seemanchal in the year 2015

NDA-6

UPA-17

Other – 1

3. Mithilanchal (50 seats)

Estimation of vote percentage in Mithilanchal in 2020

NDA – 44.3%

UPA – 34.4%

Other- 21. 2%

How many seats in Mithilanchal in the year 2015

NDA-5

UPA 45

Other -0

4. Magadh-Bhojpur (69 seats)

Estimation of vote percentage in Magadh-Bhojpur in the year 2020

NDA-44.5 percent

UPA-33.6 percent

Others – 21.9 percent

How many seats in Magadha-Bhojpur in the year 2015

NDA-19

UPA-48

Other – 2

5. North Bihar (73 seats)

Estimation of vote percentage in North Bihar in the year 2020

NDA – 47.1%

31.8% of UPA

Other- 21.1%

How many seats in North Bihar in 2015?

NDA-25

UPA 44

Other-4

Let me tell you that in the 2015 assembly elections, the political equations were completely different. In this election, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and aligned with the RJD led by Lalu Yadav.

Congress was also involved in this alliance. At the same time, BJP was in alliance with Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP and Upendra Kushwaha’s party RLSP. The Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, had achieved tremendous success.

(Note- Voters have known the opinion of people from every assembly constituency in their survey. The survey agency has compiled an opinion of more than 25 thousand people)

