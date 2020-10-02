ABP News’s reporting on the heinous crime that happened to a Dalit girl in Hathras in UP has been praised by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He tweeted and wrote- “Salute to the courage of all the journalists who are doing their duty with full strength on the ground to get justice for a daughter.” The country is proud of all of you. “

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1312034512319242241

It is noteworthy that the UP Police misbehaved with the team of ABP News, who reached the ground report from Hathras. The team was prevented from reporting. An attempt was made to snatch the camera, but by being the voice of justice, the team brought the ground reality of Hathras to the people.

ABP News is also running a campaign for the people, in which you can give your support by tweeting with the hashtag #ABPKoMatRoko. UP officials are also unable to answer the sharp questions of ABP News in the Hathras case.