Bollywood is currently struggling with serious crises and in such a situation, the incriminating accusation of a well-known director is making this situation worse. Actress Payal Ghosh has created sensation by accusing famous director Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. For this, he made a tweet and also sought help from PM Modi through this. However, this case has been told a few years old and Payal Ghosh has now surfaced, on which many people are also raising questions. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap has also reacted on Twitter to Payal’s allegations, as well as has described these allegations as baseless.

Payal Ghosh, the actress who made these allegations, spoke exclusively to ABP News and said that this incident is after 2014-15 when Anurag Kashyap was shooting for Bombay Valvet. At that time Payal Ghosh went to her office to meet Anurag Kashyap and for the first time she went with her manager. She went to her house alone for the second time. Payal Ghosh told that when she went to her house for the second time, Anurag Kashyap himself prepared and served food for her, not only that, even after picking up her plate. Anurag Kashyap was also on his Facebook at that time.

Payal told that after this, one day she went to Anurag Kashyap’s house again, that day Anurag misbehaved with her and treated her badly. According to Payal, Anurag Kashyap tried to force her with him. Payal said that she felt very bad at that time and she left from there. She said that only then did she decide that she would never meet Anurag. Even after that, she had a conversation with Anurag Kashyap once or twice but even after Anurag’s call, she did not go to meet him.

Payal told that Anurag Kashyap called her to congratulate her when she came on the cover photo for the Filmfare magazine. Even after this, there would have been a conversation twice, but she never went to meet him.

Payal has said that he is concerned for his safety and when he tweeted with #MeToo against Anurag Kashyap, his family only asked him to remain calm and then Anurag Kashyap blocked him. Since then there was no talk with his Anurag.

Payal says that all those who are pretending that they respect women highly and care about their dignity, but these are the people who really misbehave with women. In Bollywood, all the lobbies run and no one came forward to help me. Apart from some of my friends and family, no one has called me but I do not expect anything from anyone.

When Payal was told that Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in his support, Payal thanked Kangana for this and said that he liked knowing that someone was supporting him.

Payal also said that no culprit admitted that he had misbehaved with the woman, whether Nirbhaya’s accused had confessed that he had done wrong to her. This society is the only patriarchal society that speaks to tolerate the wrong behavior of men. He questioned where all the feminist people have gone now and no one is with them at this time.

