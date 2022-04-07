No one can accuse President López Obrador of being consistent. Before, he repeated the phrase “Outside the law, nothing; above the law, no one”. Today he warns the justices of the Supreme Court: “Don’t tell me that the law is the law, don’t tell me that the law is the law. No, what is going to be shown is whether they are lawyers who defend the public interest or they are employer, business lawyers.”

The issue that the president touches is substantive. One of the reasons for the poverty of our country is the corruption that has generated the lack of respect for the laws. Many writers have pointed out that the lack of the rule of law–“the principle that laws should not be applied selectively or arbitrarily and that no one is above the law,” as Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson write in Why Nations Fail– is the reason for the failure of many countries to provide a better standard of living for their inhabitants.

President López Obrador likes to declare, on the one hand, that respect for the laws that has been a pillar of liberal ideology since the times of Benito Juárez; but, on the other, he acts under the authoritarian norm of José Alfredo Jiménez: “I always do what I want and my word is the law.” There we have as an example the construction of the Mayan train, without the environmental impact statement ordered by law. This October 5, 2020, the president declared: “Above the law is the people, is democracy”; But he “embodies” the nation, the country and the people, as the senators from Morena told him in a shameful letter on February 16.

The judges, magistrates and ministers of the judicial system have the obligation to apply and defend the laws. That is your job, but also your duty. For this reason, as the president of the republic himself does, “keep and keep the Constitution. and the laws that emanate from it.

That the president pressures the ministers of the Court today, and tells them that they should not keep or keep the Constitution or the laws that emanate from it, but rather vote for what he orders them to do, is disturbing. Yesterday Fadlala Akabani, the expansionist today turned secretary of economic development of Mexico City with the morenista Claudia Sheinbaum, tweeted: “The inherited legislation protects the structure of neoliberal governments. The @4thTransformation has the obligation to dismantle the neoliberal state apparatus and create one according to the real needs of Mexicans. @SCJN must ponder a higher good beyond the law”.

However, “considering a higher good beyond the law” is simply called a dictatorship. All the tyrants of history, from Julius Caesar to Daniel Ortega, through Stalin and Hitler, have affirmed that a greater good justifies the violation of laws and human rights abuses. Alfonso Reyes himself, whose “Moral Primer” the president has distributed, pointed out in that text: “When the government (which is not the same as the law) begins to contravene the laws, or to ignore the desire for reform that the people express revolutions come.”

One may be for or against López Obrador’s electrical reform (I personally am against it). What cannot be accepted is that the president himself pressures the ministers of the Court to stop keeping and keeping the Constitution and the laws that emanate from it.

Squash

AMLO announced yesterday that he will dedicate 25 percent of what he spends today on government advertising to finance the social security and pensions of some journalists. I collaborate in three electronic media and a group of newspapers, and my column is reproduced in twenty newspapers. Everyone pays social security. I wonder: who will the president give this money to? To the clappers of him?

“The law is the conscience of humanity”, Concepción Arenal