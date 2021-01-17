Above all or above all? They sound similar, but their meaning and use should not be misleading. However, many times doubts arise and we end up using them incorrectly.

We refer, on the one hand, to a word that identifies a garment that, in general, goes on top of other garments, to protect us from the cold. On the other hand, two words that, together, mean especially or mainly.

Above all or above all? How do you spell it correctly? How do you use them?

When is it used overcoat?

According to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), “especially“, written all together, is a noun that describes a wide, long garment with sleeves, worn over the suit. In America, he adds, it is synonymous with a coat or a raincoat.

The history of outerwear is very old. In the Middle Ages only the nobles had the right to coats known as hopalanda, worn over other clothes.

In 1823 the chemist Charles Macintosh invented the waterproof coat and in that same century, George Stanhope would have imposed a model known as Chesterfield, so named because who wore it was the sixth earl of that town in England.

When writing you have to know the difference between the expression and the noun.

In the blog fitcoat.com, we will see that the variety of overcoat models is quite wide. They can be buttoned across the chest, almost to the knee, or considerably shorter. When we refer to the female version, at least in Argentina, it is more likely that the garment receives the name of covered or sacón.

In articles on fashion we will find plenty of examples: “The overcoat has become an essential of the autumn-winter season”, “The overcoat is a piece that lengthens the figure and prints sophistication and elegance”.

But regardless of the style that you want to give it, it is clear that, especially, written all together, is a noun that refers to a type of clothing.

When is it mostly used?

As we said, the adverbial phrase formed by the preposition “over” and the indefinite adjective “all”, is equivalent to adverbs especially (in a special way) or mainly (in a main way).

In this case, remember the RAE, it is written with two words and its meaning is “on top of”, but not as a warm garment.

Above all, it refers to “mainly”. Above all, it is a garment.

Some examples: “Carlos excels, above all, in mathematics”; “An excellent album by Caetano Veloso but, above all, happy”; “The crisis affects, above all, the poorest.”

So, when written separately, especially, is an expression to emphasize something.