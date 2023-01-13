Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1905.19 an ounce by 1008 GMT. It has risen 2.1 percent so far this week, heading for a fourth consecutive week of gains, according to Reuters data.

As for US gold futures, it rose 0.5 percent to $1,907.90.

Gold prices rose by up to 1.3 percent on Thursday, to exceed $1,900 an ounce for the first time since early May 2021, after US data showed consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years in December.

The yellow metal also got a boost from comments from Federal Reserve officials that they may slow the pace of interest rate hikes as inflation eases in December. However, they warned that interest rate hikes should continue for a longer period.

Lower interest rates tend to benefit gold because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metal.

The dollar’s decline also helped support gold prices. And the dollar’s decline increases gold’s attractiveness to holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 0.1 percent to 23.76 dollars an ounce, while platinum rose 0.1 percent to 1068.42 dollars, and both metals are heading for weekly losses. While palladium fell 0.6 percent to 1781.00 dollars.