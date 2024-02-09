It is impossible to check all buildings in Rotterdam for drug labs. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of the port city said this in the program on Friday evening In conversation with on TV Rijnmond. He responded to questions asked by the city council after the explosion and fire at the Schammenkamp in South Rotterdam that killed three people last week.
Editorial Rotterdam
