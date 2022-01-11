The penalty not penalty of the Bernabéu is one more case of how unclear what is VAR or not VAR. It is understood that the first impression of Hernández Hernández (conditioned, on the other hand, by his trumpeted comeback at the Bernabéu) was a penalty. But the naked slow motion view that the play is a clear fabrication of Casemiro. And the VAR? The VAR, alas, collides with the protocol, because if there is contact (there is, Casemiro forces it) the referee’s criterion is considered good. And in any case it can be said that it is not a ‘clear and manifest’ error, but where do we put the line of ‘clear and manifest’? For the Valencians, it sure was.

Oh the protocols! In the disallowed goal for Barça we saw another example of their absurdity. On the play there is a quick step by Gavi for offside. The linesman does not point it out because the happy protocol recommends them to wait and only raise the flag if the play ends in a goal. After a couple of combinations, the play ends with De Jong’s header, well enabled, and that is when he activates the flag that he had held several seconds before. The VAR offers a review and the goal is canceled due to the previous offside, which the lineman should have indicated and did not do it by protocol. Result: the cancellation was late, ridiculous and therefore not very credible.

And move on to Sunday, we continue to bingo. Betis was outraged (even that holy Job who is Pellegrini) for two moves. Muñiz Ruiz is shocked when he sees blood on Isi’s head and changes from yellow to red; he had not stopped the game, he had not seen ‘serious foul play’ which is what leads to expulsion. Then there is a clear hand from Catena, who either does not see or gets blocked. And the VAR? Slogan to enter little? In La Cerámica we have Parejo’s rebound-goal after the penalty, where the chicken sexer discovered what no one had seen or protested. This incomprehensible and inconsistent air in the refereeing is discouraging players and the public.