There is no rest for drug trafficking in the Campo de Gibraltar. The day that the Europol police agency visited Algeciras (Cádiz) to offer information together with the Civil Guard of the operation that served to dismantle the Farruku clan, both organizations have dealt another blow to drug trafficking that has the port of Algeciras as a gateway . They have done so with the arrest of about twenty people from another drug organization, the intervention of a ton of cocaine and the carrying out of 23 searches in the Cádiz municipalities of Algeciras, San Roque and Los Barrios. The action is added to the 50 people arrested, with five tons of hashish and another two of cocaine seized, belonging to another group settled between Huelva and Cádiz and now dismantled, the Armed Institute reported on Tuesday.

Between 150 and 200 agents have been deployed since early in the morning at different points in Campo de Gibraltar to carry out both searches and arrests, as part of Operation Kiken, which is still open. It is a work of the Civil Guard in collaboration with Europol and the participation of the Rapid Action Group (GAR) that arises from the seizure of two shipments of cocaine in recent months, with a total weight close to one ton, in the Port of Algeciras. The organization was dedicated to introducing this drug by sea through what is known as the missing hook method. That is, the placement of bags or backpacks loaded with the narcotic substance in containers at origin that, before the merchandise is controlled at destination, are extracted.

To these arrests we must add another 50 that the Civil Guard announced this Tuesday as part of Operation Castle, which began in 2022 and which has served to put an end to an organization that was based in Huelva and Cádiz, and had links with Portugal. The group is considered responsible “for most of the launchings of narco-vessels that were being carried out throughout Spain,” according to sources of the investigation, which highlight that they were dedicated to sending shipments of hashish and cocaine to different parts of Europe. . In fact, 4,800 kilos of the first substance and almost 2,000 of the second have been intervened. The drug apprehensions were made at different points such as the mouth of the Guadiana river, a beach between Algeciras and Tarifa and the Guadalquivir river. The drug was loaded on the Moroccan coast. And it did it in two directions: the hashish leaves Morocco in the direction of America and, later, the cocaine returns in the opposite direction to the African west coast, to later reach the Peninsula.

“Several million euros a month”

This morning, Captain Pedro García, head of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Algeciras Command, has given more information about the action carried out last week that allowed the end of the so-called Farruku clan, a band of criminals of Albanian origin by that are linked to murders and the trafficking of almost ten tons of cocaine and another ten of hashish. Garcia has stressed that the organization had two branches. On one side, the operation, with its members settled between the Campo de Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol, in charge of introducing the drug and then distributing it throughout Europe. On the other side, the logistics part, whose members were focused on providing legal coverage to the organization. Up to 19 people were arrested last Wednesday in this action, to which another 20 were added in previous phases. Meanwhile, the bosses controlled everything from Malaga, Madrid and Barcelona. Its leader, Kreshnik Budlla, alias Nikowho dressed as a Civil Guard to avoid being identified and arrested, is still on the run from justice.

Among the data that they have provided this morning about this operation, the seizure of 25 vehicles and 22 real estate with a value that exceeds four million euros stands out, in addition to the blocking of the accounts and financial products of 14 people and 30 companies. “We know that the group was capable of moving several million euros each month related to illegal drug trafficking,” explained the head of Europol’s European Center against Organized and Economic Crime, Burkhard Mühl. The police officer has stated that “drug intervention is not enough, as is the seizure of the assets of this organization and interactions with companies in the legal field. The purpose of organized crime is to obtain benefits and their intention is to make as much money as possible ”, for which he has stressed that the one carried out by the Civil Guard to dismantle the Farruku clan“ is a complete success ”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe