Pope Francis, who turns 87 on the 17th | Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE/EPA/Pool

Although he continues to recover well from lung inflammation, Pope Francis will perform the Angelus prayer tomorrow (3) at his residence, at Casa de Santa Marta, “so as not to expose himself to changes in temperature”, he reported this Saturday (2) the Vatican.

“The Holy Father’s health condition is improving, the Pope does not have a fever and continues antibiotic therapy,” the Holy See said in a statement. Francis, who canceled his trip to the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai on medical advice, will perform his traditional Sunday prayer at his residence and not on the balcony in front of St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican.

“The prayer will be broadcast live on television and on the big screens in St. Peter’s Square, through the Vatican media and streaming on the Vatican News website,” the note detailed. Last Thursday, the pontiff said he was suffering the effects of “a very acute infectious bronchitis”, although he no longer has a fever and continues to recover with antibiotics.

Last Saturday, Francisco, who will turn 87 on the 17th of this month, underwent a CT scan in a hospital in Rome that confirmed these health problems, but ruled out pneumonia.