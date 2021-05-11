Terrace of a cafeteria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Ramón de la Rocha / (EPA) EFE

The Spanish economy is approaching the turning point that will mark a before and after in the crisis that arose as a result of the pandemic. The signs of an incipient recovery are already tangible: improvement in leading activity indicators, including in the services sector; clearly upward orders, which predict an acceleration in the coming months; upturn in Social Security affiliation (excluding workers in ERTE and the self-employed with benefits, 31,000 jobs were created in March and 68,000 in April, breaking the bad streak at the beginning of the year).

This shift is the result of the acceleration of vaccination and its corollary for the economy: a reduction in the uncertainty that has been weighing heavily on the spending of families, frightened by the succession of waves of contagion and the risk of losing the job. In a somewhat less threatening healthcare environment, for the moment, a healthy change in the trend in consumption is in sight (data on retail sales, production of consumer goods and card spending predict a positive second quarter). Construction is also coming out of its slumber, as evidenced by the strong rebound in cement consumption since February. Evidence that households use part of the excess savings accumulated during the crisis for home renovation.

And it is that we are traveling the path traced by the most advanced countries in immunization. In the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, the pull in household demand, preceded by very expansive public budgets, appears to have curbed the depressive trends of recent times.

Transferring these results to our country, the point of no return would be reached around an antivirus coverage of 40% of the adult population with at least one dose. At the current rate, Spain could exceed that threshold at the beginning of June, and connect with the ongoing recovery in the most important export markets for the Spanish economy.

Tourism is unknown. The British experience shows that restrictions on international mobility and the fear of traveling outlast the fear of consuming within the country. At the moment, in Spain, the sector has registered a notable improvement in reserves since mid-April, between 20% and 50% according to various estimates that are still incipient. However, beware of drawing hasty conclusions because the starting levels are laughable. In addition, the reservations have taken place in a hopeful health context, due to the reduced level of infections and hospitalizations until the end of the state of alarm. A deterioration in these figures, yes, would ruin the sensations that are perceived with a view to the summer tourist season. That will be key.

Another stumbling block is the emergence of bottlenecks in some of the most thriving sectors of industry and services, which depend on imported semiconductors and other key supplies that are becoming scarce in international markets. European funds are welcome, but the 140,000 million for Spain of the Next Generation will come true at the wrong time, that is, when the economy has already left the worst of the crisis behind. Something that will force the art of prioritization to be deployed to encourage investment without putting pressure on production costs.

But the main challenge for the Spanish economy is the generation of consensus around the reformist agenda, a prelude to growth with quality employment. This is also a necessary condition to guarantee the sustainability of public debt, around 120% of GDP.

The comeback is underway. However, both the economic and health conditions still depend heavily on economic policy: on their ability to adapt so as not to frustrate the turning point of the cycle and to move from the anti-crisis arsenal to the transformation of the production model. Both Brussels and the ECB will have a lot to say there.