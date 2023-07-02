Belarus may receive in the coming weeks up to 25,000 demobilized soldiers from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, but who can reconstitute their structures in a new home together with the leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, exiled in the country as part of the agreement to end the militia mutiny that took place in last weekend.

According to information posted on Russian Telegram channels, Wagner soldiers are already starting to cross the border into Belarus, leaving weapons and equipment behind. “Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the private military company Wagner to units of the Russian armed forces,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in an official statement last Tuesday (27).

For Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s dictator, this was an opportunity to turn the prelude to civil war into a public relations asset. Amidst the general confusion, he emerged as a mediating figure between the conflicting parties. While Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, thanked him, Russian political-military commentator Vladislav Shurygin was even more effusive, saying that Lukashenko “deserved a monument in Red Square” for his role in the talks.

However, not everything is rosy for the Lukashenko regime, because, although the mercenaries in theory cross the border between countries unarmed, it is not always that there is an exodus of tens of thousands of soldiers from what Prigozhin described as “the most experienced formation and ready for combat in Russia, and possibly around the world.”

According to an analysis published by Belarusian analyst Artyom Shraibman on the news portal Zerkalo (The Mirror), Wagner will not be able to establish itself in the country in the same way that it did in Russia. For him, Belarus is “shaped by the way the Russian regime develops […], and the Russian regime suffered the most severe political blow in decades. The extent of its fragility, internal hostility and chaos has been exposed,” said the analyst.

Still according to him, another political trick of Lukashenko with the situation is that this makes him appear again as a worthy interlocutor in the region. The day after the mutiny, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wrote that if there were talks between Ukraine and Russia, he would not “rule out” that Lukashenko could play an important role in them.

What does Lukashenko have to lose?

What can be a huge asset for Lukashenko could also pose a risk to his future. Although he is momentarily shown in the Russian media as an appeaser, it is not known what the consequences of his actions will be in the medium and long term in view of Putin’s position in Russia, which at the moment appears weakened and humiliated, having to resort to a third party. to deal with “domestic problems”.

Putin had to let go of the man who created the most serious political crisis he has faced in all his years in power. “He had to involve his satellite for this, his younger brother Lukashenko. Putin might be jealous of Lukashenko for having squeezed all the public relations juice out of this story, as an active and determined peacemaker, while Putin seemed rather sluggish. Even in the absolutely pro-Putin Duma, the first meeting after the rebellion started with deputies applauding both politicians,” explained Shraibman.

While Lukashenko is basking in his laurels, he also sees a big medium-term risk in relations between Minsk and Moscow. Politically, it is very beneficial for him to be useful to Putin, especially after the 2020-2021 protests that threatened his power, but crossing the fine line where his “merits” represent the weakness of his greatest and infinitely more powerful ally becomes too dangerous a risk.

“I believe that is why on the 27th of June, in a speech to the military and propagandists […]he asked that no one be made a hero of this story, including himself”, concluded the analyst.

a conditional ally

In the past, Lukashenko deftly played up Belarus’ geopolitical position as a “buffer state” between the West and Russia to keep himself in power, not being swallowed up by Russia, despite the country’s high economic dependence on its neighbor.

In the 2010s, Belarus’ foreign policy fluctuated between Russia and alternative partners. Between 2015 and 2020, there was even a brief rapprochement with the European Union, partly due to its refusal in recognizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, its opposition to the idea of ​​introducing a common currency between the two countries, and its refusal to establish a Russian air base in 2015, shortly after the events on Maidan Square, when Ukrainians deposed a pro-Kremlin government, and the outbreak of war in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine.

According to Yauheni Preiherman, director of the think tank Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations, “the relationship between them has always been quite turbulent and has gone through many ups and downs” and, because of this, Lukashenko’s interest in preventing a major crisis in Russia would be eminently pragmatic, as the main concern of the Minsk government is that the war in Ukraine will spread to Belarus.

In light of recent events, Preiherman concluded that these may strengthen Lukashenko’s influence in Russia. “He will play a greater role in Russia’s domestic and foreign policy. And I don’t think many people in Moscow and the Kremlin are going to like that.”