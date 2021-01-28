Those who wanted to marry suggested allocating an independent grant for the wife, and others demanded an increase in the current financial value of the grant, which amounts to 70,000 dirhams, while citizens expressed their hope that the grant would not be limited to the first marriage.

About a third of the participants in an opinion poll conducted by Emirates Today on its account on the social media platform, Twitter, to find out about proposals related to the granting of marriage grants in the country, said that they want to give an independent grant to the wife, while almost half of the participants demanded an increase in the financial value given to those coming to marriage.

It was not possible to obtain a response from the Ministry of Community Development, as it is the authority authorized to provide financial support to those intending to marry, to a question about the existence of studies related to developing the marriage grant service.

The survey asked about the preferred options for developing the marriage grant service provided in the country, and presented three options for the answer, the first not to limit it to the first marriage, the second to increase the value of the grant disbursed, and the third to give an independent grant to the wife.

48% of the 543 respondents chose to increase the value of the marriage grant, and 24% of them suggested not restricting it to the first marriage, and 28% of the participants asked to give another independent marriage grant to the wife.

The newspaper asked a group of questions on the subject of the survey of the Ministry of Community Development, but the response was limited to a question about the statistical data of the number of marriage grants recipients during the past three years. The director of the Ministry of Marriage Granting Department, Wahida Khalil, revealed that the past year witnessed an increase in The number of recipients of the grant reached 2,499 citizens, compared to 2,380 citizens who received it during 2019.

The questions included a request for information about discussions and surveys conducted by the ministry about the opinions of community members related to the marriage grant service, the most important conclusions and evaluation of the service by social experts in the ministry, and determining its impact on the life of the Emirati family. The questions also touched on the extent to which the ministry monitors the stability of the financial situation of married couples. The grant, in order to know the extent to which they have benefited from the financial support they received at the beginning of their married life, and the newspaper asked about the availability of data on the number of spouses whose marriage did not continue to the recipients of the grant during the past years, and the most important demands and suggestions submitted to the Ministry, as it is the competent authority on providing a grant service marriage.

According to data issued by the ministry, Emirates Today has seen an electronic copy of it. The financial value of the marriage grants disbursed to applicants who meet the conditions for obtaining them amounted to 177 million and 430 thousand dirhams during the past year, compared to 166 million dirhams and 600 thousand dirhams within a year. 2019.

The data also showed an increase in the number of grant recipients during 2019 compared to the previous year, by 306 grants, as the number reached 2074 grants during 2018, with a financial value of 145 million and 180 thousand dirhams, compared to 2380 in 2019, with a value of 155 million and 510 thousand dirhams. .

Wahida Khalil said that the total number of grants disbursed to young men going to get married during the past year increased by 10 million and 830 thousand dirhams, as a result of the increase in the number of beneficiaries compared to 2019.

She attributed the reason for the increase in the disbursement of grants to young people about to get married, to the growing awareness among them of the concept of building a stable and cohesive family, stressing that the aim of the grant is to help them start their married life with stability and reassurance, by easing the requirements of marriage for them.

She also affirmed that supporting youth means providing sustainable support to the family and society by achieving binary material and moral stability, because one of the conditions of the grant is that it is spent on the marriage of a citizen with citizenship.

She pointed out that the value of the marriage grant, amounting to 70 thousand dirhams, is paid in one payment to the next eligible marriage, who meet the conditions and controls, and comes within the framework of supporting the aspirations of young people and supporting them to build new stable families.

Conditions of marriage grant

■ That the applicant and his wife be citizens of the state.

■ The husband’s age should not be less than 21 years, and the wife’s age at least 18 at the time of the marriage contract.

■ The person’s net income should not exceed 25 thousand dirhams.

Attending awareness sessions and lectures organized by the Ministry of Community Development.

■ To submit the grant application within a period not exceeding six months from the date of the marriage contract.

3 cases to obtain a second marriage grant

The Ministry of Community Development has identified three exceptional cases that allow citizens to obtain the financial grant, which it provides to those who are about to get married, once again, within the specified conditions and controls, which are the death of the applicant’s wife, the inability to conceive, and if the wife is terminally ill.

The Ministry allows citizens to obtain a marriage grant by applying through its website.

The financial grant provided by the ministry to young citizens about to marry falls into two parallel parts, the first is to provide financial support to help young people meet the costs of the wedding and secure its requirements, and the second is in the awareness aspect, which is of great importance, as the ministry took it upon itself to educate the upcoming youth On marriage aspects of family life, and how to build a safe and stable family.

– The value of the grant is 70 thousand dirhams, and it is disbursed as a one-time payment to the next eligible marriage.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

