Almost 10 years have passed since the first time GTA V came into our hands. In all this time the successful title of rock star it had re-releases on two other console generations. Just a few months ago we received your versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Swith some graphic improvements.

In addition to changes in its visual section, it seems that rock star removed content that could be considered transphobic. This was shared by some users of Twitter that they found quite a few small details that remove offensive content from some scenarios and dialogue.

The new versions of GTA V removed transphobic details

Via Twitter the user Kirsty Cloud compiled some of the changes he found in the most recent versions of GTA V. One of the biggest is that the drag queen characters from the main game disappeared. Although they are still present in the DirectorModedialogues of the protagonists who made fun of them with mentions of their genitals and the use of hormones were eliminated.

There is also a small detail in some stores that sell toys. In previous versions of GTA V we found a figure called Captain Space Toy Interstellar Transgender. One of the abilities of this toy according to its box is that it had interchangeable genitalia. This object has already disappeared from the iterations of Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

These changes in GTA V seem derived from a request by OutMakingGames. This page is dedicated to serving as a connection with all members of the community LGBTQ+ who work in the industry. That is why last year they asked rock star to remove transphobic content from its popular title.

It seems that rock star listened and we already have the results with the most recent versions of GTA V. OutMaking Games took advantage of the moment to thank the developers who have listened to them. ‘Grand Theft Auto V is a very popular game with millions of players around the world and this change can have a huge impact on how those players view trans people.‘ said the page. What do you think of these changes? Tell us in the comments.

