Since the early hours of this Tuesday, the National Police carried out some thirty entries and searches in the Murcian district of Sangonera la Verde and in premises of the Polígono Oeste de San Ginés in a macro-roundup against large-scale marijuana trafficking. The operation, which began at six in the morning and lasted for much of the morning, focused on chalets and homes in the town.

Specifically, members of the Narcotics Group of the Provincial Brigade of the National Police searched thirty homes, located on the outskirts of the district. Likewise, the agents registered an establishment, located in the western area of ​​San Ginés, dedicated to the retail sale of fertilizers, fertilizers, marijuana seeds, machinery and all kinds of products for the development of crops and plants for individuals, ‘ grows’ and cultivators.

The large-scale operation is directed by the Court of Instruction number 1 of Torrevieja, which has declared the proceedings secret. Several searches were also carried out in this Alicante town, including in a smokehouse in the Mil Palmeras area. An organized criminal group with a significant presence and activity in Murcia and Alicante is being investigated, according to sources close to the case. At the moment the provisional number of detainees and the amount of drug intervened, as well as the tools for its production, are unknown.