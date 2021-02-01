“The VAR collided with the Madrid train.” I think that’s how I titled my article when that penalty from Rulli to Vinicius that went into limbo. Errors with Madrid through, for or against, are always the litmus test for new referees, due to their significance. Many get lost in the first one and in the world it is said that you are not a referee until the Madrid train runs over you. That time Florentino called Rubiales, it transcended, and there the idea that the VAR only intervened in flagrant errors evaporated. He began to delve into miniscule details (see the penalty that Vinicius was called the other day) and went from being an aid to the referee to being a complication.

He was hit by the Madrid train, well. That was a penalty that was not easy to see, it was not one of those scandalous plays that were intended to be avoided. Since then the VAR tried to spin fine. But, stuck in trifles, each one demands his own, which does not seem so small, and finds the other’s insignificant. And what came to redress serious injustices became a random cheating in which no one is happy. And just as different severity was always noticed depending on what plays by the referees on the field, it now happens in the VOR room. And they are sensitive to what they will say, especially with Madrid (as favored or as disadvantaged) through.

Madrid was heads up in the VAR in several plays during their comeback in the final stretch of LaLiga. That was so. His rivals, (Piqué at the head, with his great aim to break streetlights with slingshots), made cause of it. Already this course, Koeman complained about the penalty in favor of Madrid at the Camp Nou. They have not whistled another one and Real Madrid is hurting today from a very unfavorable penalty balance against Barça and Atlético, and how fine the VAR spun on Saturday in the plays of Militao and Vinicius. What was always expensive, now it is tails. His rivals sowed and reap, as then Florentine. It was always said that ‘he who does not cry does not breastfeed’. Without VAR and with VAR.