'It could happen again tomorrow', that is the pitch-black message from the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry on Fraud Policy and Services, which investigated how the government's fraud policy could go off the rails. In its report, the committee not only focuses on the House of Representatives, cabinets and civil servants, but also does not spare the judiciary and the media.

In this Hague Affairs we focus on the often underexposed role of law and media. Legal editor Folkert Jensma and media editor Bart Hinke talk about the committee's criticism? Is that correct? And how can it be better?

Guests: Bart Hinke and Folkert Jensma Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Laurens van Putten / ANP