The formation of a new cabinet of PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB can continue. The negotiators will be the first to discuss the democratic constitutional state and the Constitution with informant Ronald Plasterk. What does the formation mean for the rule of law? Are the norms in The Hague already shifting after the PVV's election victory?

In this Hague Affairs you will hear from political editor Lamyae Aharouay and columnist and legal editor Folkert Jensma what the new political relationships mean for the democratic constitutional state. Is it negotiable? And: if the rule of law is tampered with, who will do that? The PVV or the parties that are at the negotiating table with her?

Guests: Lamyae Aharouay and Folkert Jensma Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Remko de Waal / ANP