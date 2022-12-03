The Dutch landscape is already dotted with everything: homes, factories, distribution centers, rail, roads, windmills, charging stations and farms. But for population growth being able to keep up is, above all, even more of all that needed: more houses to live in, more distribution centers to process parcels, more bridges, more roads, and all this in a safe way, which also protects nature and keeps the landscape nice to look at.

In this Hague Affairs is about the organization of the Netherlands. You will hear from Eppo König and Karlijn Kuijpers who is responsible for that puzzle, about how previous cabinets relinquished control and what consequences this had. And you hear about how the current cabinet wants to take back control.

