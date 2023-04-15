GGreat was the fear that the aging Atatürk Kültür Merkezi on central Taksim Square in Istanbul would disappear entirely. It wasn’t unfounded. The “AKM”, as the Turks call the cultural center named after Atatürk, had been neglected for years. In 2017, the opera and drama were discontinued. In addition, Taksim Square was redesigned in a way that threatened to lose its importance as the heart of Istanbul, beating day and night.

Protests had averted the construction of a shopping center on the site of Gezi Park, which occupies part of Taksim Square. The spacious square itself, however, had died down to a concrete wasteland on which it was no longer pleasant to linger. Especially since the martially appearing riot police gives you the impression that you are not wanted in this place.

There used to be an Armenian cemetery on the spot where Taksim Square is today. In the present, life moves under the square too, with a metro station and a busy street. Above, at the entrance to Istiklal Caddesi, the construction of a large mosque began. It now forms a triangle with the Atatürk memorial, where wreaths are still ceremonially laid, and the Greek Orthodox Church Aya Triada.

Would it even be noticed if the AKM, which opened in 1969, disappeared across the square from the mosque? And what would that say about the state of the republic? After all, the AKM was one of the iconographic buildings of the modern secular republic and one of the few large modern buildings designed by a Turkish architect.







Despite all fears: Turkey and the Istanbul architect Murat Tabanlioglu have made a big splash. Just as the old building reflected the world view of the republic in the 20th century, the successor building points to the 21st century. Those who considered themselves the cultural elite of the country met in the old AKM. The new complex is open to everyone as part of the public space.



“I owed my father the façade”: Murat Tabanlioglu, architect of the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul.

“I owed my father the facade”

Tabanlioglu achieves this with ideas. On the one hand, he broke up the old cube of the AKM and extended it into an almost two hundred meter long, covered cultural street. It runs parallel to Mete Street and cannot be seen from Taksim Square. Along the way there is space for everything that has to do with culture and what cultural workers need. For this purpose, unused warehouses were demolished and a former parking lot was built on. The new cultural axis is integrated into the system of paths around Taksim Square. It leads to the old campus of the Technical University and the Ataturk Library. So it becomes a passageway where you can meet in a café.

Secondly, Tabanlioglu creates a transition of public space from Taksim Square into the interior of the new opera house. The redesign and revitalization of Taksim Square initiated by Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor since 2019, is contributing to this. One consequence of this is that in the future, coming from Taksim Square, one will be able to enter the foyer of the Opera House without going up any steps and without any difference in level, or walk down Culture Street to the left.







Externally, the new cube of the opera house is largely a copy of the old AKM. It was designed by Hayati Tabanlioglu, Murat Tabanlioglu’s father. “I owed my father the facade,” says the son. Vertical aluminum screens also divide the large glass facade of the new AKM towards Taksim Square. On the sides, high, closed walls made of natural stone close off the building. The bronze sculpture “Dancing Figure” by Cevdet Bilgin from 1968 also pays homage to the old building. It stood in the old foyer, but is now attached to the piazza that leads to Kulturstraße.