The separation of nature and culture has always been an illusion: Bruno Latour, who died in 2022, was just as well versed in philosophy as he was in sociology and ethnology. A memory.

DBruno Latour, who died in 2022, was a contemporary intellectual in the best sense of the word. After the disciplinary guardians of philosophy, sociology, ethnology and the history of science did not want him in their ranks, he found his precarious home in Science and Technology Studies (STS). But he didn't need such anchorings in the academic disciplines of traditional universities either. Accordingly, his main places of work were not the Sorbonne, the École Normale Supérieure or the Collège de France, but the Paris École des Mines and, in the last decade of his academic activity, after he had received international recognition, the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris.

The focus of this protocol is not the unleashed writing about the Anthropocene of the past decade, but rather the shock waves that Latour, who received his doctorate from the University of Tours with a thesis on biblical exegesis, triggered with his early publications, which have now become part of the standard repertoire of university education across subject boundaries. At the same time, it is the record of an encounter that was not always entirely without friction.