Just before the summer recess was to begin, the Rutte IV cabinet fell on migration and asylum. Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD), who is known as everyone’s friend and dealmaker, demanded tougher measures to limit the following of refugees. This was not negotiable for the Christian Union. This party, and also D66 and the CDA, point to Rutte as the cause of the fall of his fourth cabinet.

In this emergency episode of The Hague Affairs, recorded in the night hours after the fall of the cabinet, we hear from Lamyae Aharouay and Pim van den Dool why Rutte made these demands, and what happened behind the scenes in recent weeks. Who has an interest in the fall of a cabinet? And what about the major issues of our time: nitrogen, climate, education, and migration itself?

