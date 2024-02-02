The EKD's findings suggest that celibacy is overrated when it comes to explaining the sexual abuse of children in the church. Cases are as common in the Protestant Church as in the Catholic Church. A guest post.

DThese are shocking details, as revealed in the recently presented abuse study by the Evangelical Church (EKD). The problem of sexual violence against children and young people in the Protestant Church is probably as high as in the Catholic Church. However, the numerical basis of the EKD study is not directly comparable with the so-called MHG study by the Catholic Church from 2018.

The MHG study examines cases of abuse among priests, religious and deacons for the period from 1946 to 2014 and, based on more than 38,000 evaluated personnel files, comes to 1,670 accused clergy. In addition to pastors, the EKD's ForumM study also includes employees of the Protestant church and the Diakonie as well as volunteers. However, essentially only the disciplinary files were evaluated. Based on these sources, the study identifies 1,259 accused, including 511 pastors. In one of the 20 regional churches, personnel files were also available in addition to the disciplinary files.