In the Colombian debate, which becomes harsher and filthier every day, there are two types of people. Let us specify: of course there are a thousand types of people, a gradation of gray that opens between the two poles of our customs, but there are two large groups, two large ways of doing things and understanding the political world, that are more noticeable. than the others, and they are diametrically opposed. I want to refer to these people—to these two groups—to see if understanding what they are helps us in any way.

On one side are those who always try to use reason and not rhetorical violence, to not lie even if their attachment to the truth damages their argument, to attack ideas but never to those who contradict them, to lower the tone of a polarized country. and tense that always seems on the edge of the precipice of words. Even despite their most deeply-rooted convictions, people of this type always try to seek prudence in expression, although sometimes they resort to irony or open sarcasm, and I know some who never resort even to sarcasm or irony, not because they are not good at it, but because it seems to them that by using it they disrespect the opponent or their followers, and in that they have a virtue that perhaps others of us have not achieved.

People of this type, in their most extreme typology, even strive to always find merit in the opposing argument, and they do so out of a kind of intellectual honesty that they could not avoid even if they wanted to, and that they value more than the banal fact of be right in public. Not all of these people (not all of the people in this group) are academics, but they still make an effort not to say anything that they cannot adequately support, even with an imaginary footnote, because they would be physically embarrassed if someone surprised them. in a lie, and a little less shame, but only a little, if someone rightly accused them of lack of rigor. They believe, although belief is out of fashion, in matters such as truth and justice, or perhaps they simply believe in the dangers that a society runs when it stops caring about the values ​​of truth and justice: when it does not care those values, or when it tolerates or allows them to be tampered with, or even when it seems permissible for them to be trampled or trampled on if one side of the political world does it, but condemnable as the worst of crimes if it is done by the other side.

I have known Rodrigo Uprimny for about 10 poorly counted years, but I wouldn’t even need to have met him – it would be enough for me to read him – to consider him one of the most honest intellectuals that this country has produced, where honesty is usually a burden or a disadvantage. Rodrigo Uprimny is also a moderate: and he is in this country where moderation is stupidly taken as lukewarmness, even by people who believe themselves enlightened. Well, the other day Rodrigo Uprimny wrote a column – thoughtful, like all of his – in which he maintains that former president Álvaro Uribe had a moral and political responsibility in the catastrophe of the so-called false positives. Uribe’s reaction, which oscillated between childish tantrum and the most fearsome bullying, was: “Mr. Uprimny could be one of those morally and politically responsible for terrorism because of his positions.” This is not a response, of course, nor a defense, but an aggression. And it is also a lie, since there is no position in the known history of Rodrigo Uprimny that has justified, even remotely, a terrorist act. Quite the opposite: he has condemned them all equally, wherever they come from. But none of this matters, and time spent on these defenses is time wasted. Because Uribe doesn’t care about telling the truth: what matters to him is doing harm.

That’s why it seems to me that, in what passes for debate in Colombia, Uprimny is on one side and Uribe is on the other. And their differences are not political, but method: or, if you want, they are ethical differences.

As everyone knows, this is not the first time something like last week has happened. You will remember the obscene and slanderous attack that Uribe launched five years ago against journalist Daniel Samper Ospina: in a trill that was part of the Colombian history of infamy from the first moment, he called him a “child rapist”; and the accusation was so grotesque that even those who did not sympathize with Samper came out in his defense or condemned this way of carrying out – big quotes – the “public debate.” Then there were ridiculous explanations, attempts to divert attention, cheap sleights of hand to confuse people or to justify the unjustifiable. And Uribe’s infamy ended where so many of his other Twitter infamies have ended: with a retraction ordered by a judge. But Uribe is used to retracting; He already has that, so to speak, billed among his expenses, and he doesn’t care about the obligation to do it again. What matters to him—what serves him—is the damage he can do beforehand, the temporary destruction of another person’s name and reputation, and he also cares about intimidating his present critics and silencing future ones.

One day we will have to calculate the enormous damage that Uribe has done to our coexistence: the poison he has injected into our debate, the obstacles he has put between the wheels of our collective attempts to escape the mentality of war. He is not the only one, of course: there are many public figures who have given their generous contribution, from various places on the political spectrum, to keep alive the hatreds that contaminate us or to incite new hatreds, lest it be that with them its little relevance or its momentary power dies. From what I have seen, Uprimny has received demonstrations of solidarity and support from many corners, and that is good, but nothing will prevent Uribe from using the same tired strategy whenever he wants: the slander will return, the stigmatization will return, The foul play will return, and perhaps the hypocritical retraction will return; and he will return the indignation of many like me, and will be as useless as ever.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez He is a writer.

