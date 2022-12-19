First note: Ciro.

Before anything, my first thought is with the victimin this case the journalist attacked. They were going for him. They tried to assassinate with total treachery and advantage. they were some professional thugs that they knew his routine and had planned the operation. Gomez Leyva he was saved because he was driving a Humvee.

From this column, I send a supportive hug to Ciro.

Tell him that I respect and admire his work very much. He is one of the best journalists in our country. Their newscasts are required. I like his rigorous and scathing style. It never falls into the commonplace. He always questions and gives voice to characters even if they are very controversial.

I can imagine that many people feel uncomfortable by what he reports and thinks. That speaks well of his work. The last time I saw him in person, I congratulated him on his extraordinary journalistic work. I take advantage of these lines to reiterate it publicly.

I am terribly sorry that one of our best colleagues suffered a devious attack to end his life. I hope he recovers quickly psychological trauma of having experienced an assassination attempt because this country, more than ever, requires people with the courage and professionalism of Cyrus.

Second point: the danger of practicing journalism in Mexico.

Gomez Leyva He is not the first journalist they have attempted to assassinate. He was saved by the armor plating of his car. Others were not as lucky.

According to a report by the organization Article 19, which defends freedom of expression, every 14 hours a journalist or media outlet is attacked for carrying out their work in Mexico.

The first semester of 2022 was the most lethal against the press “with 12 murders, 9 of which have indications that link them to journalistic work.” In the six-year term of López Obrador, during the period from December 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022, a total of 2,304 attacks perpetuated against the press were recorded. Within these attacks, “34 murders, 26 forced displacements and 2 disappearances” were committed.

Third point: the fear of exercising this profession.

On several occasions I have expressed my repudiation against attacks on colleagues, including, of course, murders. But the journalists who are in Mexico City and have national coverage falsely believed that our lives were safe, unlike our colleagues in the states.

The attack against Ciro finally proves that no one is safe in the guild. We must all take care of ourselves.

These days, family and friends have suggested that I do the same as Gómez Leyva: travel in an armored vehicle. Personally, I refuse to accept it as a condition to continue exercising my professional work. But unfortunately, that’s what we’ve come to. The reality is that we cannot leave our security in the hands of a State that does not have the capacity to resolve the violence that has been rampant in our country in the last three six-year terms.

Fourth point: the President’s reaction.

On December 14, in his morning conference, our “Head of State” stated that listening to Ciro “is even harmful to health, that is, if you listen to them a lot, you could even get a brain tumor.” Very funny. The next day, they wanted to kill him. And what did AMLO say?

“Fortunately there were no fatal, serious consequences, and we celebrate it, because he is a journalist, a human being, but he is also a leader of public opinion, and damage to a personality like Ciro generates a lot of political instability”

Weren’t there serious consequences?

Really?

In other words, how serious it would have been if they killed him.

Is the assassination attempt not so much?

The President’s statement is outrageous. It is not serious, it is very serious what happened. But he is only thinking about the political instability that the murder would have generated.

Pathetic, to say a soft adjective, the presidential reaction.

Worse because, a few minutes later, AMLO was already insulting Aguilar Camín and Krauze as if his words had no consequences.

When Colosio was assassinated in 1994, there was much debate about whether or not the tense political climate that existed before had an influence on the assassination. Many said that “climate does not kill.” It is true. But wow, they contribute to generating a context where homicide becomes acceptable for unbalanced people prodded by power. Let’s say it with all his words: today, in Mexico, the President uses his rostrum to fuel political polarization and generate a climate of violence against journalists who criticize him. They already tried to kill one of them.

