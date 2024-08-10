G1: About 10 passengers missed plane that crashed in Brazil

About 10 passengers were not allowed to board the plane that crashed in Brazil because they mixed up the airlines, G1 reports, citing a young man who missed the flight.

According to the publication, these passengers arrived late for the flight, but an airline employee did not allow them to board. “He saved my life,” the source told the publication.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of mourning in the country in connection with the plane crash.

The 68-seat twin-engine passenger jet crashed in the Brazilian municipality of Vinhedo on Friday, August 9. There were four crew members and 57 passengers on board. According to flight monitoring, it was at an altitude of 17,200 feet one minute before the crash.