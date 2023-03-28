About the Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino will create a comic

Titan Comics will create a graphic novel about Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Writes about it Collider.

The comic, titled Quentin By Tarantino, will reportedly focus on the director’s career. The author of the work will be Amazing Améziane.

The plot of the graphic novel will recreate Tarantino’s love for the spaghetti western subgenre, his take on the iconic footage and dialogue he’s written throughout his career. It is noted that the comic will also pay attention to many “amazing” moments in the director’s life.

Earlier it was reported that Tarantino has completed work on the script for his new and probably the last film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script is called The Movie Critic. It describes the events of the late 1970s, the scene is Los Angeles. It is noted that the picture may be dedicated to the American journalist and one of the most influential film critics Pauline Cale.