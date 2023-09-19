“One hundred positions to make love.” The Frenchman Pierre said to the Englishman Mortimer: “That is the name of the book I am writing.” “One hundred positions? –the Briton was amazed–. “I only know one.” “Oh yeah? –the one from France was interested–. Which one is it?” “Well,” Mortimer described, somewhat embarrassed.

It is the traditional position. The woman lies on her back; The man places himself on top of her and…” “Ah! –Pierre interrupted him full of enthusiasm as he took out his notebook–. One hundred and one positions to make love!” Don Langueduco and his wife climbed to the top of the pyramid. The man stated: “I am going to uncover my chest to receive the energy of the universe.” He suggested to his wife:

“Better find out something else.” When I was little I felt very small. Now that I am big in years and in life lessons, I feel even smaller. That’s why I remember that house as big as a royal palace. It was built in the so-called “Californian colonial” style, which somewhat wanted to imitate the Hollywood mansions: two floors, white walls and a red tile roof, ferro-finished balconies, carved doors, spacious garages. That house was not in the city, but on a ranch near Saltillo, the Álamo vineyards, property of Mr. Nazario S. Ortiz Garza (The S is for Silvestre, since he was born on December 31), who was governor of Coahuila and then Secretary of Agriculture in Alemán’s time.

As a child, I did not go near that residence, but I did go to see how they fired a cannon into the sky to drive away the hail clouds. Then he watched the hail fall. The clouds have always been stronger than the cannons. I was far from imagining – an unprecedented expression – that I would ever be in that house with my eternal girlfriend, invited to dinner by Don Nazario and his wife, already elderly. At the end of the meal – there were just the four of us – the illustrious host clinked the coffee cup with the spoon, stood up and began to speak: “Sir Mr. Armando Fuentes Aguirre.

Distinguished Mrs. De Fuentes. Dear Mrs. De Ortiz Garza. In the current times that our country lives… And she gave a speech full of both solemnity and ideas. In the end, the three of his listeners applauded him. Don Nazario sat down again and fixed me with a look that left no room for doubt: he had to speak, too. I got up, therefore, and followed the same protocol: “Señor Don Nazario S. Ortiz Garza.”, etc. And I said my speech, although I certainly did not manage to put into it either the ideas or the solemnity that the Coahuila hero put into his.

Then I learned that a politician never stops being a politician. When that viper bites there is no remedy in the pharmacy. Don Nazario was a great governor.

filled to Coahuila of good works. Only one is enough to perpetuate his memory: the beautiful building of the Ateneo Fuente, in Saltillo. Whoever says that this enclosure is majestic will not engage in hyperbole. When I arrived at their classrooms, a teenage Piarist, I felt small again, and the same when I was a teacher of the glorious campus, and then its director. These days, the legacy that Don Nazario gave to generations turns 90 years old. Ateneo fans return to the Ateneo on their anniversaries.

I do not say “exateneístas” because there are no exateneístas. I have already said it: “Whoever was once an Athenaist is now an Athenaist forever.” Today I put aside the review of the autocrat’s daily nonsense and pay tribute to the man who, by having built the Ateneo Fuente building in 1933, continues to help year after year to build men and women, to build souls: Don Nazario S. Ortiz Garza . END.

