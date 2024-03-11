At the bar of the well-known Bar Ahúnda, two drinkers met, one very young; the other elderly. The boy declared: “I am a pizza delivery person, and I feel enormous frustration when I see them. Round, soft, warm and with an inciting aroma, they look very appetizing, and I can't enjoy them.” The older man commented: “I felt exactly the same frustration. “I was a gynecologist.”

A mature man stated: “Life has not treated me well. I have friends from my generation who run marathons, mountain bike, climb mountains. And for me it is a triumph to put on my underwear alone.” Dr. Nillo resigned from his job in a social security institution, because to treat the sick he only had ixtafiate, pennyroyal and mullein, and he also had to pay for these herbs out of his own pocket. He wanted to live a quiet life, but for that he needed to go to Switzerland, Norway or Denmark, and his pension was only enough to travel in a little Red Arrow truck to a small town called Cuitlatzintli. He rented a place there, set it up as an office and put up a sign that said: “For 500 pesos I will cure the illness you suffer from. If he doesn't get better, I'll give him a thousand pesos.”

There was a doctor there who had just graduated from college, and he decided to test the veteran. He appeared incognito and told him: “Doctor: I have lost my sense of taste.” “Miss,” the doctor asked his nurse. Please bring me that little bottle with a yellow liquid that is on my desk.” Immediately he told the supposed patient: “Drink some of this water.” The young man did it doctor and exclaimed in disgust: “This is urine!” “Indeed,” replied the doctor. You have recovered your sense of taste. “It's 500 pesos.” Unfortunately for him the visitor had to pay the money.

He was not calm, however, and decided to take revenge. A week later he returned to the office and told the doctor: “I have completely lost my memory. I do not remember anything”. The doctor asked his nurse: “Please bring me that little bottle with a yellow liquid that is on my desk.” “Oh no! -the young man protested-. I remember that liquid is urine!” “You have recovered the memory -the doctor then told him-. “It's 500 pesos.”

Once again the mocked scofflaw had to pay the sum. His desire for revenge was so great that he again appeared before the mature doctor. “Doctor, I have lost my sight.” “I'm very sorry,” the doctor apologized. I can't cure that evil.

Then receive the thousand pesos that I offer in the advertisement.” And so saying she handed him a bill. “Hey,” the young man demanded. This bill is 10 pesos.” Congratulations! -the doctor was happy-. You have recovered your sight. “It's 500 pesos.” Loretela, a girl in her prime, married Don Añilio, an octogenarian man. On the night of the wedding, the newlywed was stunned to see that her future husband was visibly ready to proceed to consummate the marriage. “Wow, Don Añilio! -she told him with amazement-. “I thought you were on the way to extinction, and it turns out that you are on the way to expansion!”

The stories I have told, and many more equally mischievous and good, come in the tasty book titled “Old Hills!”, with instructive texts and magnificent drawings by Enrique Heras, one of the most brilliant Mexican caricaturists, a man of extraordinary quality. human being who honors me with his friendship and to whom I owe gratitude and affection for how much I have learned from him. Considering myself his friend and enjoying his work are two gifts of life. Here I thank that lady and my admired Heras. END.

