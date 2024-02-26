“I want to visit a motel while passing through.” That unusual demand was made by Mrs. Currusca to her husband, Mr. Chorras. He was stupefied upon hearing such a strange request. He asked his wife the reason for her desire. “All my friends know at least one,” she explained, “and I have never been to any of those establishments.” “But, Curru,” Mr. Chorras objected, “that place is no place for a lady, and even less so for one who was educated in a nun's school.” “Over the years, that education was taken away from me,” replied Doña Currusca. Take me to a motel.

I am especially interested in the Kamawa, which, my friends tell me, has circular beds with black velvet sheets, a mirror on the ceiling, a jacuzzi for two people, a TV with porn channels, restaurant and bar room service, and also a complimentary comb. ”. The husband, embarrassed, refused to grant his consort's request. “I was a boy scout,” he let him know, “and although the motto of scouting is 'Always ready' I never went to one of those motels.” “Well, we will go to the one I told you about,” the lady decreed, definitively. So you too will know him.” Unfortunately for him, Mr. Chorras had to go with his wife to this Kamawa Motel. He saw the person in charge of receiving the couples arrive and said: “Welcome, Mr. Chorritas. Now bring another one, right?”

One of two: or Lopez Obrador He is in a daze or his arrogance has already become so great that it leads him to feel above everyone and everything, capable of saying and doing major nonsense without his words or actions, no matter how exorbitant they may be, entailing any consequences.

Recently he has screwed up to his groin on several occasions. To name only two, I will mention the way, I don't know if cynical or unconscious, in which she revealed the interference she had in the Supreme Court through his unconditional minister, the unpresentable Zaldívar, who heeded AMLO's instructions in a lackadaisical manner. If there was any trace of prestige left for that man, the chief ruined it with his imprudent or impudent confession.

His master did a disservice to Zaldívar. He should the former minister, also a contumacious violator of the law, retire from public life if he does not want his name to continue to be accompanied by dishonor. Another nonsense from the arrogant Lopez was to have revealed the telephone number of the New York Times correspondent, a villainous action by which the journalist was exposed to all kinds of attacks. Worse still: when the caudillo was told that by doing such a thing he had violated the law, he responded that his moral authority (?) is above the law. Words from someone who once stated: “No one is above the law.

“Nothing outside the law.” In the 18th century, the so-called “enlightened despotism” prevailed in Europe, with monarchs of such historical importance as Charles III of Spain and Catherine of Russia. It now prevails in Mexico with an unenlightened despotism that internally has caused serious damage to our country, and discredit abroad. Danger was once López. Today is a complete disgrace.

In the next election let's vote against Brunette. Thus we will send the tarnished apprentice of despotism to his ranch. The teacher asked the children: “What is the bird that flies the highest?”

Pepito answered without hesitation: “The one with the astronauts.” (Note: Some time ago a collision was recorded at 37,000 feet above sea level between a passenger jet and a vulture. The common crane flies above the Himalayan mountain range. A parakeet was amazed to see the speed with which a jet was flying. His companion told him: “You would also fly like this if your bottom was burning.”) END.

