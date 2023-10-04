“He who does not listen to his wife’s advice is an idiot.” Maybe that popular sentence It does not deserve to be inscribed in eternal bronze or durable marble, but the man who has even a grain of gumption will do well to listen to his wife’s opinion before deciding on any matter of importance to him or his family.

I always let myself be guided by the eternal beloved. The times when I tried to set my course alone I took the wrong path; I fell into a well or hit a wall. Now I turn to the wisdom of my daughter, who inherited her good sense and loving heart from her mother. Going to other areas, I will say that I frequently go to Montereymost generous city from which I have received bread for the body and affection for the soul.

These days I hear it said there that the wife of Samuel García, governor of New Lion, is more intelligent than her husband. No wonder: all wives are smarter than her husband. It happens that women have an art and science of practicality that we men do not have. I dare to think that with that intelligence that everyone sees in her, the young Neoleonese ruler’s wife should advise him not to embark on the aberrant adventure of running as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

His predecessor made that serious mistake, and he only managed to make himself ridiculous. Avoid Samuel Garcia become a sad Bronco 2; do not harm the good cause of Mexico by dividing the opposition that rises up against populist caudillism; let the owner of the orange party look for another path, that is, another instrument to achieve his personal goals; fulfill the responsibility you have with those who elected you and see for the good of New Lion and its inhabitants. You will not be able to find a better task. I reread what I wrote before and I notice with alarm that I have established myself as a dominee or magister. Neither the palmette of the first nor the toga of the second suit me. I always try to avoid solemnity and pedantry.

I will then leave such pretenses and tell some short stories that will make me return to my modest dimension. Doña Panoplia de Altopedo, a lady of good society, fired her domestic worker, because although she was young and well-dressed, she was harona, that is, lazy, dull, lazy, remiss and lazy. She told him as he accompanied her to the door: “And don’t even think that I will recommend you to my friends.” “Don’t hurry, sir,” her family replied. The man already told me that he is going to recommend me to his friends.” Maturina finally found someone to marry her, and she was already approaching fifty.

At the wedding mass, the officiant asked the groom: “Do you promise to be faithful to your wife; accompany her in prosperity and in adversity, in her health and in her illness; love her and respect her until the last day of her life; make sure that nothing is missing in the home and… Maturina, worried, interrupted him: “Stop him, father. Don’t let it discourage me.” Don Algon, a salacious executive, invited a beautiful girl to dinner at a luxury restaurant. The green old man was short, but sitting on his satchel he looked taller. At the end of the meal he obsequiously asked her companion: “How would you like an espresso now, darling?” “It’s okay,” she agreed. But, the truth is, I don’t like to do it so quickly.”

Wedding night. Burning with passion, the excited gallant asked his brand-new little wife on the bed of love: “Whose pretty little bubbles are these?” He replied: “Whoever they belonged to, they are now yours.” (Let’s hope the boyfriend knows that grammar doesn’t matter in bed and that, as José José sang, bygones are bygones). END.

