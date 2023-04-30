podcastDebby Gerritsen talks about love, lust and life questions in her podcast About Love. This week Annemiek van Munster is a guest in the studio together with her guide dog Yoko.

Annemiek has a visual impairment and is annoyed by the lack of knowledge we have about people with disabilities and sex. Not to mention the under-representation of people with disabilities in the mainstream media. Why don’t we see a blind Bridget Jones or a Christian Gray with four fingers? I can get really angry about that.”

"People often become very uncomfortable with someone with a disability. When I walk down the street, I am a walking handicap with a guide dog and a stick. 'Look, a blind man', is sometimes said to me. Well, I don't see well, but there's nothing wrong with my ears."

This discomfort stems from a lack of knowledge and under-representation of people with a disability in the media, Annemiek explains. “In the Netherlands, millions of people have a disability. But we don’t see ourselves anywhere at all. If you already see someone, it’s always about that disability. Never a newscaster with half an arm or an American expert in a wheelchair.” And when it comes to sex and disability, the discomfort is complete. “While, come on. People with disabilities also just have sex. I don’t feel restricted in the bedroom at all. I can do everything, except for a few positions from the kamasutra. But that is more due to my flexibility than my visual impairment.”



