When Saron met her ex, she didn’t immediately notice him. But he did everything he could to conquer her. Successfully. “I’ve never seen someone go for me like that. I was showered with attention and sweet messages. Apparently I was the one for him. It felt like a fairy tale. I was really on a pink cloud.” But after a few months things suddenly went wrong. Saron: ,,He let me flabbergasted behind. Everything in me screamed: get out! And yet I stayed. Every time again. He always knew exactly what to do to play me. There was even a point where I thought: now I don’t have to. Very intense.”