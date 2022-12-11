Debby Gerritsen talks about love, lust and life questions in her podcast About Love with well-known guests. This week psychologist Roanne Helwig is a guest to talk about attachment and love. Because the bond you had with your parents as a child has a major influence on the way you approach a relationship as an adult. Roanne: “People with an avoidant attachment style constantly have a fierce voice in their head that makes up thousands of excuses to leave their partner.”

