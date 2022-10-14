podcast About love In the podcast About love Debby Gerritsen is looking for stories about love, sex and relationships in all shapes and sizes. How do we date these days? What are we all doing in the bedroom? And is the traditional house-tree-bug relationship still relevant today? Debby talks to experts and acquaintances about the taboos and clichés.

Do you ever take a sexy picture of yourself? Nothing human is alien to us. We know from research that a third of Dutch people regularly take nude selfies. For private use, because most of us don’t think about sharing them with the outside world. In this episode, Debby speaks with a guy who makes it very happy. Mila Defares shares very outspoken nude photos on Instagram, can be followed on OnlyFans and soon to be seen in her first porn film. What drives Mila to expose herself in this way? ,,It is very empowerment to share sexy photos.” Listen in!