Debby Gerritsen talks in her podcast Over de Liefde with acquaintances about love, lust and life questions. This week AD journalist Jeroen de Vreede is a guest. Jeroen wrote a personal story about how free he feels as a gay man in the Netherlands. And that is bittersweet. ‘I no longer walk hand in hand with my boyfriend at night. There have been too many incidents for that lately.’

