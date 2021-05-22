The Athletic he has been just champion. He deserved it, more than anyone, for a long time. He put his head there, almost at the beginning of the season and finished first, with a great season. It was in the last game, which is how it always has happened, it is part of the rojiblanca history. I know it well. The three Suspenders that I won were like this, on the last day.

Normally I no longer watch the games, I get very nervous, I can’t, I suffer, I suffer, I suffer. But today a neighbor called me: “Adelardo, come and watch the game with me.” “If I feel like it, I’ll go down,” I replied. And I went down. And I’ve been through everything. Nerves, fear, anxiety and that immense joy that only can understand who is from Athletics. Look, they even gave me one of those cubalibre! And I’ve had a little bit and everything. To get the thought out of my head. The fears, the vertigo, the nerves. Atleti won. The match and LaLiga.

A League in which Koke He has exceeded 500 games with the rojiblanca and it is not that it seems my unattainable record, that is what the numbers are for, to overcome them. But I have two. The one with the games, the 553 and another with goals, there is nobody with so many in my position. 115, in the history of the scorers. There Squire, Gárate, Manolo… And your name, the tenth, the eleventh. And the joy. Like Koke is so close. He is from the quarry, many years and a pride and an example for all who will come in the Academy. As it has been for me for a long time.