E.A large bowl is ready. It is filled to the brim with water. I light the candle, put the hollow mushroom figure in the ladle, hold it over the flame and wait. But the lead doesn’t liquefy, which may be because Corinne, for safety reasons, insisted that we move the ritual outside. For an eternity I hold the spoon over the flame, which apparently has problems developing its alchemical power in the prevailing freezing temperatures.

“Aventur and Art” is the name of the alchemical company that Johannes founded in St.Arbogast near Strasbourg, together with two men named Andreas and a Hans, with whom they want to turn tin and lead into money, not gold. What they make there with the help of metal molds are lead-cast pilgrimage mirrors, with which, it is said, the magical power of relics can be preserved and carried home. It is not known whether Johannes or his partners believe in it, but it is also not decisive. It’s a business. And the business promises to be very profitable. The end of the world is coming – and the next great pilgrimage. She goes to Aachen, to the four sanctuaries: the linen dress of the Mother of God, the milled wool diapers of the baby Jesus, the loincloth of Christ and the blood-stained piece of heavy damask into which John’s severed head once fell.