“Save Water” – “L’urlo del mais” (Save Water – The Cry of the Maize) is the motto of a field painting by the artist and farmer Dario Gambarin on the occasion of the great drought in Italy. © picture alliance/dpa/Dario Gambarin | –

Italy is suffering from extreme drought. But some problems are home-made: about half of the urgently needed water seeps away because of ailing pipes.

ROME – Italy has been suffering from an extreme drought for many months. Flames spread quickly on the dry soil, there are significantly more forest fires than in previous years. The lack of water is also causing problems for the country, the tax is now rationed, and even Lake Garda is being pumped out. The ailing infrastructure exacerbates the problem, because 40 to 70 percent of the water is lost through outdated pipes.

Water shortage in Italy: 40 to 70 percent of the water is lost due to broken pipes

The water shortage in Italy was already apparent in winter, says Italian rice farmer Gianluigi Tacchini, who has his business around 40 kilometers south of Milan in Santa Cristina e Bissone. There was a lack of snow on the mountains and water in the lakes, the farmer told the German Press Agency in early July. Tacchini therefore halved his rice acreage and planted sunflowers instead, which don’t need as much water. But the water supply from Lake Como has already been reduced by three-quarters – and threatens to disappear completely if the water level continues to fall. “I’ve never experienced such a long drought,” reports the farmer.

His assessment can also be backed up scientifically: from January to May, 44 percent less precipitation fell across the country than usual, said the scientist Francesco Cioffi from the University of La Sapienza in Rome to the AFP news agency. That hasn’t been the case since the 1950s, Cioffi continues.

Man-made climate change is causing heat waves to last longer and longer, but in Italy too little investment in water management and outdated pipes are exacerbating the problem. According to data from the national statistics agency Istat from 2020, an average of 40 percent of drinking water in Italy seeps through leaks in the pipes and in storage tanks. In some areas the percentage is even higher. In Chieti in Abruzzo it could be up to 70 percent. Many water pipes are more than half a century old. One of the measures taken by the authorities is therefore to turn off the water between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Although private consumption is not high at this time, at least the water does not seep away unused.

Italy is making billions available for water management – for some farmers it may be too late

The government has already declared a state of emergency in five Italian regions. According to the hydrologist Cioffis, the state has simply not provided enough money for the modernization of the water pipes. “One should have invested earlier and better to make the national territory and the country’s economic and social system less susceptible to such events,” criticizes the water expert.

In the next four years, 4.4 billion euros are to flow from the Italian government to the water industry. But for some farmers that could come too late, after all, the harvests in Italy are already being affected by the drought. In many places the water supply is rationed. The Italian farmer Stefano Boschetti from the Lazio region, for example, is no longer allowed to water his plants two days a week because of the lack of water, as he says mirror said.

This year, authorities fear crop failures of 80 percent for sugar beets, 50 percent for soybeans and 30 percent for corn and grain products. According to the Coldiretti farmers’ association, more than 30 percent of the country’s agricultural production and half of the livestock are threatened in the Po Valley alone. Among other things, the famous Parma ham is produced in the region.

Cioffis, the hydrologist, warns that investments must now be made in better water treatment, greater use of rainwater and more efficient irrigation systems. But there is a government crisis in Italy right now, and the country’s drought could quickly fade into the background (dpa/AFP/bme).