About half of those infected with coronavirus and not cured of it in the Sverdlovsk region are children. This was announced on September 28 by the head of the region Yevgeny Kuyvashev.

“In the Sverdlovsk region, the seasonal incidence of influenza and ARVI is growing, and the situation with coronavirus has also slightly worsened. <...> About half of those infected with COVID-19 today – 3347 out of 6614 – are children, ”he wrote on Instagram.

The Governor noted that 621 classes in schools (321 – due to coronavirus, 300 – due to influenza and SARS) and 121 groups in kindergartens (38 – due to coronavirus, 83 – due to influenza and SARS ), five more kindergartens are completely closed (one – due to coronavirus, four – due to influenza and SARS).

The Sverdlovsk Region is in the second stage of lifting restrictions on coronavirus. In a restricted area, outdoor sports, fitness centers and hiking are allowed. A number of service enterprises are operating, including hairdressing salons, large stores (up to 800 sq. M.) Have been opened, and a mask regime is maintained in public places and in transport.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the governor extended the high alert until October 5.

According to the website stopkoronavirus.rf, since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases of new coronavirus infection recorded in the region is 28,862, 21,656 people have been cured, and 592 patients have died. As of September 28, there are 6,614 active cases of coronavirus in the region (over the past day – 146).

Earlier on September 28, Rospotrebnadzor announced the weakening of the coronavirus in the country. According to the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov, there are a lot of reserve beds in Russia, so a pessimistic scenario is hardly possible.