Households with a shared connection to both gas and electricity can receive up to almost 1,600 euros in compensation for the high energy prices this year. That plan was announced today by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to compensate people who do not benefit from the price cap.

In the Netherlands, this concerns half a million households. They fell outside the plans of the price cap. At the end of last year, after a motion by Pieter Omtzigt, which was unanimously adopted in the chamber, the cabinet promised to accommodate these households with a scheme.

Part of the plans were announced today in a letter from Minister Rob Jetten. The amounts mentioned by the ministry are not yet final, but are already mentioned with reservation per housing unit.

The reimbursement of almost 1600 euros concerns residents of independent housing units, such as apartments. If energy prices rise sharply, the amount could be higher. For people who do not live in an independent housing unit, such as students and residents with shared rooms, this amount may be lower. In this scenario, students receive a compensation of 660 euros.

Reimbursements for households with block heating per six months. © Ministry of Economic Affairs



Two times 190 euros also reimbursed

The missed compensation of 190 euros in November and December last year will also be reimbursed. For self-contained units this will be 380 Euro. An adjusted allowance will be determined for non-self-contained units.

The Woonbond and the National Student Union (LSVb) say they are happy with the plans. “We see a brave attempt to also compensate these residents for the higher energy prices in 2023.”

Apply for a grant

Applications for the subsidy are expected to be ready in mid-February. The residents do not do this themselves, but go through the association for owners, the landlord or housing corporation.

The compensation only applies to households that pay more than the certain prices of the price cap. If a household with an advantageous contract from the past pays less than 1.45 euros per cubic meter, i.e. less than the price ceiling, you may not get anything.

The cabinet is already presenting the indications at the request of housing associations. They can take this into account when determining the advance payments for energy that are charged to tenants. This is usually done through the service costs. The subsidy may be lower in the second part of the year, when energy prices fall.