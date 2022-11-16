More than 5 million leva (€2.5 million) was stolen during a robbery of a cash-in-transit vehicle in Bulgaria. This was announced on November 16 by the TV channel BNT.

Police believe that four intruders were involved in the robbery. The funds in the collection vehicle were in different denominations, they were in cassettes for ATMs.

“The search for the robbers continues,” the police added.

The collection car was robbed in Sofia the day before. Two cars blocked the cars of collectors, the raiders had firearms. Collectors received minor injuries, and containers with money were stolen.

The attackers fled in cars with Ukrainian license plates, and the police found them burnt down not far from the scene.

On November 11, a robbery with shooting took place at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, in which seven people participated. A source told Izvestiya that $4.1 million was stolen from men who had flown in from Bishkek. Currently, the police are looking for the robbers.